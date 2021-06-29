Women group harps on child education

By Mashe Umaru Gwamna

The International Federation of Business and Professional Women (BPW International) have harped on the importance of educating children especially the girl child education for a better, prosperous and sustainable society.

The group made the disclosure

during a familiarization visit to the L. E. A. Primary School Tnugan Kwasou in Bwari Area Council of the FCT, Abuja.

The President of African Business and Professional Women in the African Union (AU), Dr. Amany Asfour, said any society that aspired to progress in any facet of human endeavours must give priority attention to the education of its children.

According to a statement issued and signed by Head Teacher, Hajiya

Rahmat Sulemain, said Dr. Asfour expressed satisfaction with the administration academic activities and progress made in impacting education on pupils of the school.

In her remarks Mrs. Yinka Ajibola, National President of BPW International, Nigeria, said the visit to the school was to inspect progress made in academic teachings of the children since its inception in 2017.

“We are highly impressed with what we saw. We called on the Management and Staff of the school to keep on with the good job and make L. E. A. Tungan Kwasou,a leading example among its peers in the provision of high quality primary education in Bwari Area Council and the FCT as a whole.

The Ward Head of Tungan Kwasou, Alhaji Muhammad Giwa expressed his appreciation on behalf of the people of Tungan Kwasou Ward for the provision of the school which he said has greatly impacted on the community positively .

Similarly, Head Teacher of L. E. A. Primary School, Rahmat Suleiman, showed appreciation of the management , staff and Pupils of the school not only in the provision of the school for the Community, but for the constant look out and encouragement from BPW International for the progress and better growth of the school.

Suleiman promised that the staff will continue to put in their very best for the good of the school in providing better education and good upbringing of the pupils as part of their contribution for a better society.