Woman arrested over theft of 8-year old boy in Bauchi

From Ahmed Mohammed, Bauchi

A married woman called Aisha Sani has been arrested in Bauchi by a vigilante group, Garu Security Personnel over alleged theft of an eight years old boy called Nura from Giade Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

Leader of the vigilante, Aliyu Ibrahim told newsmen in Bauchi yesterday that one of their men who were on patrol duty at Fadaman Mada saw the boy crying when they asked him what happened, trying to pacify him, the boy said the woman she was with is not his mother and after investigation the woman confessed that she stole the boy.

He said they will hand over the woman to the police for necessary action after they finish their investigation .

When contacted, Police Public Relations Officer DSP Kamal Datti Abubakar said he is not in town because he went to training outside the state but he will find out and asked the person acting for him to brief the press about the incident.

On her part, Aisha who is a nursing mother said that she sneaked into their neighborhood and stole the boy but luck ran out of her when the boy raised alarm that she is not his mother, the action that led the Garu security personnel to look her as suspicious and asked her several questions that led to her arrest.

She said she want to sell the boy to raise money to buy household items and her room materials because she lost all her belongings to inferno and she is an orphan, she has no father, no mother and appealed for leniency.

The stolen boy, Nura said he was sleeping in their house when the woman went inside and took him away.