Windstorm destroys over 70 households in Adamawa community

From Umar Dankano,Yola

Over seventy (70) houses have been destroyed by wind storm in Mayo-belwa local government area of Adamawa State, rendering the victims homeless.

Specifically, the windstorm wrecked havoc to Anguwar Lamawa and Tudun Wada areas, destroying buildings and property worth millions of naira due to heavy rainfall recorded last week Thursday.

Conducting a team of officials of the Adamawa state Emergency Management Agency (ADSEMA) and Journalists round the affected areas on Tuesday,Member representing Mayo-belwa constituency in the state Assembly, Ibrahim Musa Italiya described the incident as “devastating”.

Italiya said that seventy four (74) houses were badly damaged by the windstorm, and called on the state government and well to do individuals to assist the victims.

Italiya urged the victims to exercise patience and restraint, noting that Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri promised to come to their aid as soon as possible.

Speaking to Journalists after assessment tour of level of damage, Leader of the ADSEMA team, Mr. Muhammad Yaji stated that their visit was to ascertain level of damage for thorough guidance of the government.

Yaji who doubles as the Director Planning,Research and Disaster Management, ADSEMA observed that the disaster was informed by human activities like deforestation and lack of proper town planning in the areas.

Yaji while describing the destruction by the windstorm as “massive “advised residents to inculcate the habit of planting more tresses which serve as wind breakers.