Wike/Babangida Aliyu face off: Group seeks Tambuwal’s intervention

From: Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

A Coalition of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) under the auspices of One Voice said the lingering feud between Governor Nyesom Wike and former Niger State Governor Mua’az Babangida Aliyu is a concern to them because it is not painting good image of the party.

Coordinator of the Coalition Sani Ibrahim Mainasara, made the assertion after a meeting held in kaduna yesterday.

He called on the Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal to use his power as the Chairman of the PDP Governors Forum to call Wike and Aliyu to order and settle the matter amicably.

The Coalition called on Wike and Aliyu to find a common ground to resolve whatever grey areas they have in order to save the party from imminent collapse.

Mainasara said the meeting, which had over 100 representatives of the various groups from across the country in attendance, agreed that the problem in the party should not be ignored.