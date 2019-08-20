Wife killed as mud room collapses on couple in Jigawa

Share This





















From Mika\’il Tsoho, Dutse

A mud room has collapsed on one Musa Awaisu together with his wife Fatsuma Musa where the wife lost her life as a result.

The incident happened on lastSsunday morning in Auno village area of Kafin Hausa in Jigawa State.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Jinjiri confirmed the incident while speaking to our reporter in Dutse, the state capital.

He explained that, at around 0500hr on last Sunday their command received a report that a mud room has fallen on one Musa Awaisu 27 years old together with his wife Fatsuma Musa 20 years old in Auno village area of Kafin Hausa local government.

According to him, immediately after receiving the report, police sent their rescue team to the scene to evacuate the victims.

He said, with support of neighbours their rescue team succeeded in evacuating the victims whom were unconscious and rushed to the Kafin Hausa General Hospital for an emergency treatment.

SP Jinjiri maintained that, after reaching the hospital with victims, the wife Fatsumatu lost her life while the husband Musa Awaisu is still on treatment in the hospital.

According to him, the deceased wife was buried according Islamic teaching in their village.

He then called on the communities to use and properly maintain such structures especially at this period to guard against future reoccurrence.