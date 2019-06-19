Why Zamfara needs an int’l airport, by SSG

Share This





















From Ibrahim Sidi Muh’d, Gusau

The Secretary to the Zamfara State Government ( SSG) Alhaji Bala Bello Maru, has said the contract awarded for the construction of international standard airport by Governor Bello Muhammad Matawalle led administration will when completed contribute immensely towards boosting the economy and security in the state.

The SSG stated this yesterday while receiving the state chapter of the Media Executives Forum who paid him a courtesy visit in his office Gusau to congratulate him over his recent appointment.

He stated that, the state government has intended to embark on the project which is awarded to competent foreign investors under Public Private Partnership (PPP) being one of it’s priority as it will attract more investors enough to create enterprising environment for the state’s economy to grow fast.

He said the airport when completed, will ease transportation system particularly as Zamfara is left behind in air transportation despite been identified as the most agrarian state from the Northwestern States and popularly enriched with huge mineral deposits in commercial quantity.

“A modern transportation means like airport will facilitate trade, ease security risks associated with road transport and link the state with the global community”, said Bala Maru.

The SSG while commending the Media Executives Forum, also called on them to propel the government’s tempo in running their media organizations as bridge between government and the society.

Earlier, the leader of the Forum Alhaji Aliyu Adamu Tsafe Managing Director Gamji TV said, they were in his office to congratulate him as the new Secretary to the State Government and also to show their appreciation on the new government leadership style particularly on how it took ways to tackle insecurity in the state.

Aliyu Tsafe on behalf of other five media executives assured SSG that as media executives in the state, they will cooperate with government in order to ensure positive development and progress of the state.