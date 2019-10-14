Why we organise in-theater training for soldiers -Army

Share This





















From Ado Abubakar Musa, Jos

The Operation Safe Haven, (OPSH), the multi-security task force maintaining peace in Plateau and parts of Bauchi states, has explained why the operation is engaging its personnel in an in-theatre training.

According to the commander of the operation, Major General Augustine Agundu, the in-theatre training which includes weapon handling, casualty evacuation, combat run and map reading was meant to increase the troops combat proficiency and dominate the area of Operation with intensive military activities.

General Agundu disclosed this over the weekend during the closing ceremony of Inter-sector/Forward Operation Base In-theatre Combat Proficiency Competition held in Jebu-Miango of Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The army general added that, the training would also foster greater “espirit-de-corps”, improve the combat fitness of troops and maintain the tempo that would further consolidate on the successes achieved by the operation in its area of operations.

He said, “ Operation Safe Haven(OPSH) organised this in-theatre Combat Proficiency Competition on some aspects of its kinetic and non-kinetic activities. These activities include weapon handling, combat run, map reading, casualty evacuation and First Aid in the field. The aim of this competition is to increase the troops combat proficiency and dominate the Area of Operation with intensive military activities.

“ The training would also foster greater espirit-de-corps, improve the combat fitness of troops and most importantly dominate all the identified trouble spots with series of military activities and afford the command to bolster the important roles of female personnel in internal security operations. “

He further said that the exercise was in line with this initiative to conform with the Chief of Defence Staff ( CDS) Operational Directives which would provide the avenue for the command to improve the troops’ professionalism and responsiveness within the Joint Operation Area through pro-active measures.

Our correspondent reports that the training ended with Inter-sector/forward operation base competition of 13 groups where the headquarters of the operation declared the overall winner of all categories.