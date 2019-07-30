Why we invest in Delta – American based investor

Share This





















By Nosa Akenzua, Asaba

American-Based Investors, Messers Azuka Anyim, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) VICA Technologies, Philadelphia and Kelechi Lawrence, Chief Strategies, American Medical International Services have described as viable Delta State where any business minded investors would want to commit their money.

The investors who spoke to journalists in Owanta Aliosimi in Ika North East local government area of the state on Monday, said they were ready to do business partnership with the state government in ensuring accelerated industrialization in the state, as well as beef up the job creation agenda of Ifeanyi Okowa, the state Governor.

Both investors said they are particularly interested in beefing up the aquaculture sub sector of the State Government for the concession of the multi million naira Ika fish feed mill in Owanta Aliosimi, among others in the state.

“We are here in Delta State for the Fish Feed Mill subject to the outcome of our discussion and agreement and we will commence process of operations in the next few months”, the leader of the American Based Investors, Azuka Anyim assured.

In his remarks, the state Commissioner for Commence and Industry, Chief Chika Ossai however assured the Investors of government’s readiness to Partner with them, adding that the state government will provide the enabling environment that would drive the vision unhindered.

Meanwhile, Delta State chapter of Maize Association of Nigeria (MAAN) has called on the state government to come to their aid by making available mechanised farm equipment, particularly tractors that would aid their farming operations in the state.