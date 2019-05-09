Why we endorsed Omo-Agege for deputy Senate president- S/ South APC chairmen

Share This





















By Usman Shuaibu

The six chairmen of All Progressive Congress (APC) in the South South

region have endorsed the candidacy of Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege for the

position of deputy senate president in the 9th assembly.

The chairmen made their position known in a letter written to

President Muhammadu Buhari dated May 3 and made available to newsmen

on Wednesday in Abuja.

The party’s Chairmen in Delta, Jones Erue; Bayelsa, Jothan

Lalabunafa; Cross River, John Ochala; Akwa Ibom, Ini T. Okopido;

Rivers, Ojukaye Amachree and Edo, Anslem Ojezua, signed the letter

which copied the National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole’s

office.

They thanked President Buhari for “granting the region the privilege

of producing the next deputy senate president of the Nigerian

Senate.’’

According to them, we assure you that this gesture will help in

strengthening our party in the South-South.

“We the people of the South-South geo-political zone of the Federal

Republic of Nigeria herein represented by the All Progressives

Congress (APC) Chairmen in the six (6) states of the South-South

geo-political zone congratulate you on your victory at the

presidential elections.

“As we earnestly await your swearing in ceremony on the 29th of May

2019, we wish to make our humble request on the zoning arrangement for

the 9th assembly.

“After a careful look at the political dynamics in our geo-political

zone and the zoning formulae that your emergence has bestowed on us a

people, we have taken cognizance of the senators who will represent

the South-South zone in the 9th Senate, both their antecedents,

background and suitability for the position sought.

“With a sense of responsibility, we do hereby convey to you our

agreement to endorse Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege for the position of deputy

senate president of the 9th assembly.

“Our choice has been majorly influenced (but not limited) by his

loyalty to the Federal Republic of Nigeria; Your Excellency, the

President and Commander in Chief; his proven capacity to support the

president in the senate in executing your far-reaching programmes for

the benefit of the Nigerian citizens,’’ they said.

According to them, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege had in recent past made

sacrifices in the course of his very robust defense of executive bills

and positions.

“The South-South region which we represent is not unmindful of her

role in the emerging political dynamics of our dear country and the

need for our great party to consolidate her presence thereto.

“In conclusion, Your Excellency we wish to thank you immensely for

all the support and encouragement you have offered the South-South

since the beginning of this administration,’’ they said.