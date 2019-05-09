Why we endorsed Omo-Agege for deputy Senate president- S/ South APC chairmen
By Usman Shuaibu
The six chairmen of All Progressive Congress (APC) in the South South
region have endorsed the candidacy of Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege for the
position of deputy senate president in the 9th assembly.
The chairmen made their position known in a letter written to
President Muhammadu Buhari dated May 3 and made available to newsmen
on Wednesday in Abuja.
The party’s Chairmen in Delta, Jones Erue; Bayelsa, Jothan
Lalabunafa; Cross River, John Ochala; Akwa Ibom, Ini T. Okopido;
Rivers, Ojukaye Amachree and Edo, Anslem Ojezua, signed the letter
which copied the National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole’s
office.
They thanked President Buhari for “granting the region the privilege
of producing the next deputy senate president of the Nigerian
Senate.’’
According to them, we assure you that this gesture will help in
strengthening our party in the South-South.
“We the people of the South-South geo-political zone of the Federal
Republic of Nigeria herein represented by the All Progressives
Congress (APC) Chairmen in the six (6) states of the South-South
geo-political zone congratulate you on your victory at the
presidential elections.
“As we earnestly await your swearing in ceremony on the 29th of May
2019, we wish to make our humble request on the zoning arrangement for
the 9th assembly.
“After a careful look at the political dynamics in our geo-political
zone and the zoning formulae that your emergence has bestowed on us a
people, we have taken cognizance of the senators who will represent
the South-South zone in the 9th Senate, both their antecedents,
background and suitability for the position sought.
“With a sense of responsibility, we do hereby convey to you our
agreement to endorse Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege for the position of deputy
senate president of the 9th assembly.
“Our choice has been majorly influenced (but not limited) by his
loyalty to the Federal Republic of Nigeria; Your Excellency, the
President and Commander in Chief; his proven capacity to support the
president in the senate in executing your far-reaching programmes for
the benefit of the Nigerian citizens,’’ they said.
According to them, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege had in recent past made
sacrifices in the course of his very robust defense of executive bills
and positions.
“The South-South region which we represent is not unmindful of her
role in the emerging political dynamics of our dear country and the
need for our great party to consolidate her presence thereto.
“In conclusion, Your Excellency we wish to thank you immensely for
all the support and encouragement you have offered the South-South
since the beginning of this administration,’’ they said.