Why prayer, fasting remain panacea for Nigeria’s insecurity – Inter-faith group

By Stanley Onyekwere

Fervent prayer and fasting remain the only panacea to the nagging insecurity and other menace troubling Nigeria, according to the National Inter-Faith and Religious Organizations for Peace (NIFROP) in the country.

The interfaith group called on clergymen and women for concerted spiritual efforts towards rendering the evil of kidnapping, ethnic killings and banditry null and void whilst supporting security agencies to carry out their duties towards defeating them.

Addressing a press conference yesterday, the group, through one of its leaders , Bishop Prince Jacob Madaki, also warned those who covertly or overtly promote ethnic rife or propagate hate sermons to bolster the activities of killers in the name of politics or religion to desist as it would do the nation no good.

Bishop Madaki said the country cannot triumph even in the sight of God by creating or promoting violence through inter-faith conflicts, ethnic supremacy and such other motivations for killings of ourselves.

He however noted that “it was through prayers that we first defeated the evil of Boko Haram and God heard our prayers by giving to us President Buhari to donour battle.

“The Service Chiefs and particularly the Chief of Army Staff who led the war is still around and are working day and night. But they need our prayers and total cooperation to put these evil men to shame.

“There are choking and consuming crises everywhere in the land, as if we are competing in bloodbath and arson against ourselves. Our country’s map is today redesigned and coloured with blood, anguish, pains and awful destructions.

“These are avoidable crisis but for politics and tribal differences, many have refused to say the truth and by that the blood-flow has continued.

“We don’t necessarily need to replay to you or Nigerians, the gory images or scenes of violence and deaths to have our point sink. But suffice it to assert again that our country has become one hellish place to dwell.”

He continues: “We appeal to all Nigerians to go down on their kneels in ceaseless fasting and prayers for God to rescue Nigeria from bloodsucking vermins. And it is a clarion call to every genuine religious leader irrespective of denomination or creed to pray for Nigeria and also, urge their congregation to do so.

“It is their responsibility to give the government a guide to lead the nation to peace and prosperity, not violence, killings and destructions or hate sermons on the pulpit, laced in outward piousness.” End