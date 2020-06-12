Why people misunderstand Gov. Sule by commissioner

Share This





















From Victoria Ikeano,Lafia

Nasarawa state governor, Engr. Abdullahi A. Sule is being misunderstood by people because of his leadership style.

This was disclosed by state commissioner for information, culture and tourism, Comrade Dogo Shammah in an interview ahead of Democarcy Day celebration.

Comrade Shammah pointed out the average citizen is yet to come to terms with the leadership style being adopted by the current administration which is focused on building a solid foundation for a better tomorrow.

While stating that the government welcome constructive criticisms from the public, the commissioner explained that people are in a hurry to feel the impact of the present administration, calling for patience, as the benefits of the policies and programmes being executed in the state will be fully reaped in the coming years.

He pointed out that the government was being meticulous in policy execution, so as to ensure efficient and effective service delivery to the people of the state.

The commissioner stressed that the the current administration is focusing on industrialization, hence the adoption of Public-Private Partnership (PPP) in the economic development drive of the state.

He said that a number of Memorandums of Understanding have been initiated between the state and some private investors, assuring that soon the state would witness improved economic development, just as it is recording increased Internal revenue generation

The state government he added is targeting the agro sector because of its comparative advantage in that sector. He also stated that the distribution of fertilizers to farmers in the month of April/May, 2020, in time for the planting season, was the first of its kind in the history of the state.

Continuing, Comrade Shammah said Governor Sule is completing the projects initiated by the past administration while embarking on new ones so as to touch the lives of the rural poor. These are in the areas of road construction, education, electricity, industries.

