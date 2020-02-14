Why over 50 percent of Nigerians live in poverty-Group

Share This





















From Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

A Group, Save the Children has said despite the fact that Nigeria has one of the fastest-growing economies in Africa, more than 50 percent of the population is poor and suffers from limited access to basic needs.

The Social Inclusion Officer of the group, Easter Angulu made the assertion during an inception meeting with stakeholders in Kaduna yesterday.

She attributed large number of poor people in the country to social exclusion which saw some group of people in the country are excluded from social inclusion and l protection policy of the government because of certain factors that is not thier making.

Angulu said the right implementation of social inclusion and social protection policy of the government can address the poverty menace bedeviling the country.

She explained that social exclusion involves the lack of denial of access to resources, rights, goods and services, and the inability to participate fully in the normal relationships and activities, available to the majority of people in a society,

whether in economic, social, cultural or political arenas.

Angulu further said that social exclusion affects both the quality of life of individuals and the equity and cohesion of society as a whole, saying in response , government has prioritized social protection as a key strategy for addressing poverty.

“While the implementation of social protection is meant to reach the poorest and the most excluded, it is not clear if this is the case, as the design and implementation of most programs focuses on the poor as a homogenous group without attention to how different social protection programs and instruments affect or reach various groups.”

“However, if social protection is to be effective in addressing poverty inequality and exclusion, it must be inclusive and implemented as a right for all citizens, “ She said.

In his remark, Tunde David a consultant with Save the Children said inclusive social protection systems will ensure that everyone is able to access income that provides security throughout a lifecycle, there by promoting personal wellbeing of the citizenry from childhood to old age.