Why Nigeria loses $9bn yearly to cargo charges – Shipper’s Council boss

Share This





















By Albert Akota

The Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Shipper’s Council (NSC) Hassan Bello has disclosed that the country losses about $9billion yearly to foreign cargo charges due to lack of national courier.

Bello who disclosed this yesterday in Abuja during Abuja Transport and Aviation Correspondents Seminar (ATACA) with theme “Optimizing the full potential of the transportation industry through journalism” said the loss was due to lack of indigenous shipping companies.

According to him, the ownership and operation of international carriage of goods milk Nigeria yearly because the annual freight cost is estimated at that amount.

He said it has become imperative to move for the speedy implementation of the National Fleet which would reduce the loss and boost the country’s economy.

“Nigeria lost $9bn in 2015 for freight because Nigerians don’t own or operate ship in the international carriage of goods and also on the wet cargoes, and that is why it is important we pursue this issue of National Fleet implementation.

“Our cadets are there being trained but they don’t have ship time because there are no ships. We need to have those ships and all hands must come together to achieve it.”

Bello hinted that the Council in partnership with NIMASA would also embark on investment drive in order to have private sector participation in the indigenous shipping.

He said it will be a thing of pride to have ships fly Nigerian flag.

“The advantage of having national fleet is for our national pride. We need to see ships flying Nigerian flag.

“It is not rocket science, all we need to get it running is private sector participation. The private sector should lead the way and what the Committee for the fleet implementation is doing is to create that investment climate so that investors will come and make it a worthwhile venture,” he stated.