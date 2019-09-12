Why Nigeria borders will remain closed- Customs boss

Share This





















From Mika’il Tsoho, Dutse

The federal government has said that , Nigeria boarders will remain closed till the neighbouring countries agree with its policies on importation.

The Comptroller -General of Customs, Rtd Colonel Hamid Ali dropped the hint yesterday during a boarder drill re-enforcement exercise in Maigatari boarder area of Jigawa State.

The CGC who insisted that, federal government will never allow any unpatriotic citizen to jeopardise the nation’s economy, said their team was directed by President Muhammad Buhari to go round the boarders and get responses from the officers operating in the boarder side.

He explained that, this is part of the federal government’s effort to revive the economy and assure better security for the country.

According to him, the team that include: CG customs Rtd Colonel Hamid Ali, CG NIS Muhammad Babandede and Brigadier General Emanuel Aliyu Ndagi are in the boarder for three major reasons.

The purposes include security issues that have to do with illegal arms importation, trade issues particularly the illegal importation of rice, chickens and other related foods.

He said, the remaining reasons are human trafficking and to check-up the influx of bad people to our country.

The CGC lauded the officers operating in the boarders and assured them more welfare from the government for a better service to the nation.