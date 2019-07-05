Why LGs in Jigawa yet to receive salary -Ag. Gov

Share This





















From Mika’il Tsoho, Dutse

The Jigawa State Acting Governor, Alhaji Umar Namadi has explained the reasons for the delay in payment of local government workers’s salary for the month of June.

Namadi who addressed the newsmen yesterday in Dutse, the state capital said, the delay was emanated due to financial autonomy given to local governments by the federal government.

According to him, for the last four years of joint account under the administration of Governor Muhammad Abubakar Badaru the salaries for both state and local government workers were payed on or before 25th of every month.

He said, at that time the state government didn’t wait for federal allocation for the salary payment rather to use stabilisation funds and settle both state and 27 local governments workers at the same time.

“For the past four years of APC administration Jigawa, we use our stabilisation funds to settle both state, local education and local government workers on or before 25th of every month as directed by the governor Badaru.

“But now as we have no longer in joint account with local governments as their funds is going directly to their account, we only payed for our state workers at usual time,” he said.

According to him, this time not as usual FAAC meeting held on 27 June and the money was released to both local and state governments account on 1st July unlike before that the FAAC meeting held on 23-25 of every month.

The acting governor also added that “but still the state government intervene as governor himself directed the local government to pay the salary before Friday 5th July to all local governments workers as each local government received its fund between 1st and 2nd of July.

He assured the state government’s effort to advise the local government chairmen to contribute 2.5 % of their funds to addressed the similar delay in the future.