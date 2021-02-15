Why Jakande was called ‘baba kekere’, reveals Nwobodo

Share This





















By Lateef Ibrahim, Abuja

Senator Jim Nwobodo, a former governor of the old Anambra State, has lamented the death of Alhaji Lateef Jakande, the first executive governor of Lagos State.

Nwobodo, who was one of the governors in 1979 alongside the likes of late Jakande, said he received the news of his demise with shock.

He noted that the former Lagos State Governor had expressed worries over the state of the nation when they met last December.

According to him, “I was shocked that he died. The last time we saw was at a party hosted by the Lagos State Governor. It was a Christmas party and it was in commemoration of Tinubu’s birthday. I saw him and we embraced and so on,” Nwobobo said in an interview at the weekend.

He added, “ But even before then, I visited him with the Secretary of the former Governors Forum and we chatted a lot about things, he showed me all his old pictures and so on and so forth, we remembered that good old days, we laughed and he felt that things are not as good as they used to be, because he was so friendly and the governors were also friendly too. “

