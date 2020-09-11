Why i’ll not sell petrol above N160 per litre – A.A. Rano

Share This





















From Mustapha Adamu, Kano

Auwalu Ali Rano, Chairman of AA Rano Nigeria Limited Company has said that despite increasing the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), otherwise known as petroleum to N162 per litre, his company will not sell it above N160.

The chairman stated this at the opening of a six-day Change Management Training and Retreat, held at Bristol Palace in Kano yesterday.

He said the decision to sell petroleum at N158 to N160 in all his filling stations across Nigeria is to reduce hardship among the citizens.

The Chairman said that despite the total deregulation of the oil sector, which led to competition among marketers, his company decided to consider the plights of Nigerians more than the huge profits.

Rano however stated that the pierce competition in the oil sector nowadays calls for qualitative services for a company to survive, adding that, “that is the reason why our company has embarked on retraining of staff in order to serve our customers diligently.”

“Our company is always ready to give sound services to Nigerians which they are known for the last 20 years. If you recall, we are always standing by the Citizens in terms of hardship and uncertainty, hence the need for this kind of retreats in order to serve everybody better,” he said

He disclosed that AA Rano has planned to diversify its businesses to other sector like aviation, haulage, LPG and other profitable businesses, revealing that the company would commission its LPG deport next year.

“We are expanding to International Outlets with different approaches of LPG, Aviation and other method as Federal leverage on Liberalization so also we are spreading our tentacles “, he added.

“The aim of this Company Change Management Training and Retreat was to effectively make our staff attuned to the realities of the government’s deregulation programmes and also prepared them ahead of competition that will followed the new ppolic,” he added.

He however debunked that his company would sack staff following the economic effects of COVID-19, saying “we are rather building a co-value in our workers to minimize their turnover.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...