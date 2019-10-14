Why I stayed away for so long -Aisha Buhari

Share This





















By Lawrence Olaoye

The wife of the President, Her Excellency Dr. Mrs. Aisha Buhari has explained that her long stay outside the country was to spend her long vacation with her family.

Mrs. Buhari gave the explanation yesterday in a statement made available to newsmen by her Special Assistant on Media, Adebisi Olumide Ajayi, in Abuja.

The rumour of her husband, President Muhammadu Buhari, getting married to one of his cabinet members went viral on the social media till last Friday when the purported wedding was to take place at the Central Mosque in Abuja.

Social media had it that unconfirmed source in the Villa disclosed that the President was to marry the Honourable Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and social development, Hajia Sadiya Umar Farouq last Friday.

Perhaps to confirm the veracity of the rumour, last Friday’s jummat prayer was well attended at the State House Mosque by Muslims.

This was notwithstanding the disclaimer made by Mr. Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to the President on media and publicity.

According to the statement from Mrs. Buhari’s media aide, she returned to the country at approximately 4.30am Nigerian time on a British Airways flight yesterday.

Speaking on why she stayed away for so long, Dr Buhari said before the advent of this administration it had always been the custom for her to take a long vacation with her children, but since the president was elected and due to exigencies of duty it has not been possible, however this year she decided to break the jinx and spend time with them, especially since Mr President has graciously appointed Special Advisers and Personal assistants to her.

Mrs Buhari further thanked all Nigerians for their support and encouragement and said she was ready to continue her work with women and children

Present at the airport to meet her were the First lady of Kogi state, Mrs Rasheedat Bello, Wife of former Governor of Nassarawa state, Mrs Mairo Al Makura. Chairperson of National centre for Women Development Joy Gene Nunieh, wife of Minister for Niger Delta Affairs Mrs Ekaetae Unoma Godswill Akpabio, D.G. Womens development centre, Mrs Mary Etta, and Senior Special Assistant office of the wife of the President, Dr Hajo Sani.

She returned home to the villa to meet Family and friends waiting.