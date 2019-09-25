Why I killed Jaji Command Secondary School commander -Suspect

Share This





















From Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

The suspect apprehended in respect of the gruesome murder of Commandant of Command Secondary School, Jaji near Kaduna, Commander Oluwayemisi Ogundana, has said he killed the victim over her refusal to give him N2.5m as promised.

.The suspect named Simon Bernard,who happened to be a serving teacher and former PTA Chairman at AFCSC Commandant and Command Secondary School, Jaji was arrested after investigation.

Commander Oluwayemisi Ogundana was alleged murdered and her lifeless body found at Agwanloyo by the railway inside in an abondoned shallow well near the Deeper life Church in Jaji military cantonment.

It was gathered that the corpse was dismembered and put inside a Ghana must go bag.

The suspect was said to have also confessed that he was having an extra marital affair with the late officer.

“There is controversies over the claim that he was dating her but the military believed the suspect is lying just to cover up his heinous crime,” a source said.

According to the source, the suspect is said to be angry with the deceased because she sacked him as the Chairman of the Parent Teachers Association of the school.

The source said: “On 16 Sept, 2019 at about 0900hrs, a civilian driver from Jaji packed a Toyota Highlander at Air Provost Squadron in Kaduna as a result of fuel shortage.

He went outside the Base to get fuel but returned the next day to pick up the Jeep.

“The Air Police on getting information that the Jeep belonged to the missing Commander in Jaji, arrested the driver and took him into custody.”

According to the source, the civilian driver during interrogations, confessed that, the Jeep was given to him to sell by someone in Jaji.

“On 22 Sept 19 at about 0230hrs after several days of laying different ambushes for the main suspect in Jaji,

“One Mr Simon Bernard who happened to be a serving teacher and former PTA Chairman at AFCSC SEC SCH Jaji was apprehended.

“Bernardconfessed killing the Commandant at Angwan Loya village in Jaji at about 0100hrs of 15 September 2019

“He confessed to have perpetrated the act because the Commandant promised him 2.5 million naira and failed.

“He also confessed to have picked fights with the Commandant because she sacked him as PTA Chairman alongside other staff.”

It was gathered that the recovered Toyota Highlander Jeep is currently parked at Air Police Gate in Nigerian Air Force Base, Kaduna while the team of Air Police and Naval Police have taken the suspects into custody as investigations continue.

However, security has been tightened at Jaji Cantonment as military interrogation of suspects.

Though, both Kaduna State Police Command and AFCSC have remained silent, it was learnt that the suspects held in connection with the incident, had been under intense interrogation.

According to a source close to the cantonment, the authority took seriously the Commandant’s murder case which is the second in series of similar act in the AFCSC.

The source told our reporter that currently one Simon Bernard, who was the PTA Chairman of the school where the Ogundana was Commandant and his accomplice were being seriously quizzed.

About two months ago, a Major who was on Senior Course at the AFCSC was also found dead in his room. The Major was suspected to have been murdered the day they were supposed to proceed on a foreign study tour.