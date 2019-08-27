Why Gernort Rohr may not leave Super Eagles Job

Share This





















Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr says he feels loved by Nigerians, a major reason he’s attached to the country and the national team.

But the German, who holds a French passport, admits that there’s a section of Nigerians from whom he “doesn’t feel this love.”

The German led the Eagles to a third-place finish at last month’s Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt but claims “one category” of people didn’t show him love especially after the AFCON.

“We have difference between Francophone countries and Anglophone countries but I didn’t have any problem adapting (in Nigeria) because I was welcomed by everybody, not only in the team but the staff, and also from Nigerians,” he said.

“When I go out, I feel this love, I feel it everywhere. The only people I don’t feel this love from, there is only one category especially after the AFCON, and you know who it is. But everywhere, if it is here or in other places, I feel this love, this is a reason for me, which makes it very hard to leave because there is human relationship which is important also.

“This is the most passionate (job) because the passion around me is giving me also the passion, enthusiasm and desire to do well. This job here is very different because we speak English, which I did not speak for a long time, since my school time. But I have learnt back quickly; the mentality is also different,” he was quoted.