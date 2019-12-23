Why fuel stations around boarders will be demolished-DPR

Share This





















From Yakubu Mustapha, Minna

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has insisted on the demolition of all filling stations (outlets) within the stipulated 20 kilometers to the boarders of Nigeria to avert diversion of petroleum products into the neighboring countries.

Director of DPR in Abuja Office, Ibrahim M. Zangi gave the charge at the 4th Stakeholders Annual General Meeting (AGM) with the theme; “Safe Operations and Regulatory Compliance in the Oil and Gas Industry” held in Minna.

He said that fuel diversion is causing hardship to Nigerian citizens.

He stated that the DPR will not fold it arms and watch any kind of petroleum products diversion, hence the deliberate building of filling stations close to boarder town to perpetuate such illegality must be resisted in all ramifications.

Zangi assured that Nigerians should not panic about scarcity of petroleum because there is more than enough to go round during and after the Christmas and New Year festivities just as surveillance will be sustain to ensure sustainable supply.

The Operations Controller, Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) Minna Field Office, Engineer Abdullahi Isah Jankara emphasized on the guiding principles of safety operations and regulatory compliance because of the inherent hazard associated with the oil and gas industry.

He disclosed that the 4th stakeholders AGM meeting was aimed at improving compliance and regulatory procedures, especially in the petroleum product storage depots, filling stations, LPG outlets, Lube plants and operators of related oil and gas business is Niger State.

Jankara who stressed that it’s an opportunity to bring together all major players of the downstream oil and gas sector so as to review the 2019 operational achievements and challenges recorded thus far and plan for next year performance.

According to him, “So far, in line with our regulatory mandate to ensure adequacy in product quality, quantity and safe practice in accordance with the approved procedure of operations, the DPR in Niger state field office in the past year embarked on monitoring activities of oil and gas across the state”

Engineer Jankara added that the department was not unaware of the non-approved installation of LGP skids outlets operating under unsafe conditions without license and warned on the appropriate sanction awaiting them henceforth.

He explained that it has reduced the activities of marketers selling products above federal government approved price like pump under delivery, product diversion, defaulters of unsafe practices and masterminds of illegal activities hence has reduced the sharp practices in Niger state.

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State represented by the Commissioner for Mineral Resources, Mr. Daniel Sunday Kolo commended the federal government for deregulating the downstream petroleum sector and the regulatory agency for its activities in the state.

He however, called for policy sustenance, saying that Niger State was interested in DPR activities.

He assured the DPR of support in carrying out sits mandate.