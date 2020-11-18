WHO outlines 3 major steps to eliminate cancer

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The World Health Organisation (WHO), has outlined global strategies to accelerate the elimination Cervical Cancer.

WHO, during the launch yesterday said the key steps included: vaccination, screening and treatment.

It said successful implementation of all three could reduce more than 40% of new cases of the disease and 5 million related deaths by 2050.

“Today’s development represents a historic milestone because it marks the first time that 194 countries commit to eliminating cancer – following adoption of a resolution at this year’s World Health Assembly. Meeting the following targets by 2030 will place all countries on the path toward elimination: 90% of girls fully vaccinated with the HPV vaccine by 15 years of age. 70% of women screened using a high-performance test by age 35 and again by 45. 90% of women identified with cervical disease receive treatment (90% of women with pre-cancer treated and 90% of women with invasive cancer managed).”

WHO said the strategy also stressed that investing in the interventions to meet these targets can generate substantial economic and societal returns.

“An estimated US$ 3.20 will be returned to the economy for every dollar invested through 2050 and beyond, owing to increases in women’s workforce participation. The figure rises to US$ 26.00 when the benefits of women’s improved health on families, communities and societies are considered.”

WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said, “Eliminating any cancer would have once seemed an impossible dream, but we now have the cost-effective, evidence-based tools to make that dream a reality. But we can only eliminate cervical cancer as a public health problem if we match the power of the tools we have with unrelenting determination to scale up their use globally.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...