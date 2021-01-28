WHO issues 10-year plan to end suffering from neglected tropical diseases

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

A new World Health Organization (WHO) road map for neglected tropical diseases (NTDs) proposes ambitious targets and innovative approaches to tackle 20 diseases which affect more than a billion mainly poor people and which thrive in areas where access to quality health services, clean water and sanitation is scarce.

Targets include the eradication of dracunculiasis (guinea worm) and yaws and a 90% reduction in the need for treatment for NTDs by 2030. `

WHO in a statement issued on Thursday, said ending the neglect to attain the Sustainable Development Goals: a road map for neglected tropical diseases 2021–2030´ aims to accelerate programmatic action and renew momentum by proposing concrete actions focused on integrated platforms for delivery of interventions, and thereby improve programme cost– effectiveness and coverage. “It was endorsed by the World Health Assembly (WHA 73(33)) in November 2020.

“If we are to end the scourge of neglected tropical diseases, we urgently need to do things differently,” said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General. “This means injecting new energy into our efforts and working together in new ways to get prevention and treatment for all these diseases, to everyone who needs it.”

road map is designed to address critical gaps across multiple diseases by integrating and mainstreaming approaches and actions within national health systems, and across sectors.

“At its core, this road map aims to put people first. It involves working across sectors in delivering programmes for all the 20 NTDs and promote equity and country ownership” said Dr Mwelecele Ntuli Malecela, Director, WHO Department of Control of Neglected Tropical Diseases.

“To do so programmes have to be sustainable with measurable outcomes, backed by adequate domestic financing.”

The 2030 targets

The road map, developed through a wide consultative process involving countries, partners, stakeholders, the scientific community and academia, provides opportunities to evaluate, assess and adjust programmatic actions as and when needed over the next decade, by setting clear targets and milestones. Another distinct feature is to drive greater ownership by national and local governments, including communities. The overarching 2030 global targets are: reduce by 90% the number of people requiring treatment for NTDs. At east 100 countries to have eliminated at least one NTD”.

