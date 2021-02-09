WHO, China reach agreements on Coronavirus origin, tracing

Share This





















Health experts from World Health Organisation (WHO) had reached several agreements with China during their trip to Wuhan in search of the COVID-19 origin, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

“They were able to reach multiple agreements. I hope these will be thoroughly covered in their report,’’ Wang Wenbin, a foreign ministry spokesman, told reporters in Beijing.

The spokesman said China stood for openness and transparency and would bolster scientific cooperation with other countries to reduce health risks.

The experts arrived in Wuhan, the ground zero of the outbreak on Jan. 14, and self-isolated until Jan. 29.

They have since visited the Wuhan Institute of Virology, which houses a laboratory known for its experiments on viruses, as well as the seafood market where the first coronavirus cases emerged. (Sputnik/NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...