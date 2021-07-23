When Blemviv skincare company hosts brand Ambassdors

By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

It was a gathering of who is who as Blemviv skin care company played hosts to its brand ambassadors and social media influencers.

In an eleborate ceremony held at Oriental hotel Lagos last week, the company said the event is a regular interactive session to chart ways forward for the company in the ever dyanmic skincare business world.

The CEO of the company, Omokpia Blessing stressed the need for the influencers and ambassadors to take the company skin care products to all nooks and crannies of the country and beyond haven benefited from using the company’s products.

She maintained that the company on its part will not renege on fulfilling its contractual mandates.

“As a leading brand in skincare products, we are determined to move beyond the business shores of Nigeria to other west African countries, we are sure with your support and commitment we will achieve that in a record time.

“We will continue to hold this interactive session intermittently to make sure that we are all on this page in pursuing our business goals. We see you as key members of our team and as such will carry you along in our business moves”.

Among the brand ambassadors who graced the occasion include celebrated relationship Expert, Blessing Okoro popularly known as Blessing CEO, Derenle Edun, nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, former Big Brother Naija lockdown edition house mate, Neo akpofure, musician Teni the Entertainer amongst others.