We’ve spent N2.7trn on infrastructure -Osinbajo

Share This





















From Mustapha Adamu, Kano

Vice President, Professor Yemi Osibanjo has disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration spent a whopping N2.7 trillion on infrastructure, saying, “it is the highest in the history of Nigeria.”

Speaking while commissioning the 2.5 kilometers Aminu Alhassan Dantata Bridge in Kano State yesterday, Osibanjo said Buhari’s administration had placed high priority on infrastructural development in the country, adding that Nigerians have begun to witness progress in that regard.

While commending Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje for recording the giant stride, Osibanjo noted that “if other states would do similar projects, there would be speedy and even infrastructural development in Nigeria.”

“This bridge will surely facilitate free movement, especially for business purposes as it neighbors popular Sabongari commodity market,” Osibanjo said.

In his remark earlier, Governor Ganduje said the idea behind the construction of the bridge was to decongest the area, which houses the state’s biggest Juma’at Mosque and attracts population density as result of its closeness to Sabongari Commodity Market, the biggest in Nigeria.

He said the flyover project was abandoned at 25 percent completion stage by the immediate past administration, disclosing that “when we came on board, we had to pay the sum of N500 million for the contractor to accept to continue with the project

“This place, where this flyover was situated is the heart of Kano town and highly populous. The gridlock here is alarming. This is because of the location of the biggest market in Nigeria. That is why we decoded to construct the bridge to ease movement.

“ Your Excellency, this bridge was abandoned at 25 percent completion stage, but, looking at the importance of the project, when we came on board, we decided to complete it. We had to pay the sum of N500 million to the contractor to agree to continue with the project,” said Ganduje.

The Vice President was in Kano to commission some projects executed by Governor Ganduje and lay the foundation for another.