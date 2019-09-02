We’ve generated $45.2m in 6 months, says Warri Port boss

Share This





















By Nosa Akenzua, Asaba

The Nigerian Ports Authority ( NPA) Delta State said it has generated over$45.2million within January and June 2019.

This it said represents a significant increase attributed to the improved security in the area.

Chairman of Port Authority, Mr Emmanuel Adesoye who disclosed this to journalists in Asaba at the weekend, said that the rise in revenue when compared to 2018 was$38.39million ,28percent increase, adding that it was due to the dredging of the Escravos channel.

He said that$2,904,477 debt was recovered within the same period, leaving the total revenue collected at the sum of$48,150,644,17, and denied the sale of some of Delta Ports terminals as it was widely that five out of the six terminals of the Delta Ports were conceded at different dates to respective operators for duration of 15years for one and 25 years each for others.

According to the chairman, on sale of terminals,”that was something we just found out today, it’s something that was Complicated, I think that maybe there was an error, I don’t think it’s an issue that I want to talk about without knowing the full facts” and noted however that the major challenge raised during the forum was the dredging of the Channel within the Port to allow bigger vessels go in, but declined to give the time frame for the needed development to take place.

Expressing satisfaction that there has been no recorded security breach around the Warri Port environment in the past two years, Adesoye charged all stakeholders, including the leadership of the host communities to continue to work with security agencies to keep the peace, adding”the major challenge is the issue of dredging the channels, the inner Ports in the terminal here which management has already taken action”

“My marching words are for them to continue to cooperate as they are doing, I am very impressed about the security situation here in Warri which is incredibly fantastic, I am really impressed because the leadership of this community did say that they are going to make sure that there are no vandalism, no issue of security concerns”,. Adesoye added

Emphasizing that the importance attached to Delta Ports by the board, Adesoye mentioned that the achievements thus far to include remedial dredging of the Escravos channel, replacement of critical bouys, repossession of trailers park ejection of illegal occupant, illumination of the entire port and rehabilitation of port facilities, among others.