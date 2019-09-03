We’ve constructed 455 road projects, says Delta govt.

Share This





















By Nosa Akenzua, Asaba

The Delta state government has said it has constructed a total of 455 road projects in urban rural integration in 2015 to date, adding that the projects comprised 1,269, 42 kms,517,34kms of drainage channels across the state.

The state Commissioner for Works, Chief James Augoye who spoke to journalists at a media conference on Monday in Asaba to debunk the allegations of “failed Okowa led administration on roads”, noted that some noticeable and positive gains were derived from the first and second edition of training in respect of projects supervision and dispelled as untrue the allegations by who he described as uninformed Persons.

“We have done a lot across the state in the area of road projects, and it will be wrong for anybody to spread rumours in black mails against the working Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, We have constructed 455 urban rural integration road projects within the 2015 to date review, and I don’t know where the blackmailers get the stories from?”, Augoye said.

Some group of persons in the state had at the weekend in an online, described Governor Ifeanyi Okowa administration as weak, especially in road projects, alleging that all the road projects he claimed to have constructed since 2015 to date were shoddy and poorly executed.

But the Works Commissioner maintained that the provision of roads and physical infrastructure were critical to building a stronger and more resilient economy, stressing”it helps to decrease inequality, create employment, enhances individual productivity, stimulates growth of micro, small and medium scale enterprises and facilities better living conditions in our communities and cities.”

He said that the provision of physical infrastructures provided services that meet daily requirements of citizens and increased aggregate demand for goods and services that stimulates more production and expansion of the economy, and reiterated the imperativeness of regular updates and upgrading of personnel charged with the responsibility of driving the implementation machineries to ensure that processes and derivable are in tune with international best practices.