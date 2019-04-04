We’ve attracted over $500m investments in Kaduna, says El Rufai

Share This





















From Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

Kaduna state Governor, Mallam Nasir El Rufai has said the state under his leadership has attracted over 25 new business investments worth $500 million from 2016 to date, a feat never recorded in the state.

He made the assertion in his remarks at the 4th Kaduna Investment Summit held in Kaduna yesterday.

Governor Nasir El Rufai said some of the investments have already become reality and hundreds of youth are benefiting from it He added that, the feat is possible because his government has been able to make the state an investors destination.

El Rufai disclosed that some of the policies put in place to make the state investors haven is creating of conducive atmosphere for business to prosper.

He added that, his government has put in place a 35 years infrastructural plan to transform the state.

This according to him, is backed up by the industrialization plan of the state.

He cited companies such as Olam Factory, Zaria Feed Mills and the partnership with Dangote conglomerate to revive the comatose Peugeot factory in Kaduna.

Speaking on why investors should invest in Kaduna, Governor El- Rufai said the State is blessed with experienced and educated work force because it has the highest number of tertiary institutions in the north.

“ We also have abundant natural resources, large labour force that will provide the required work forces.

“Our State is also investors friendly and a gateway to other northern states, “he said.

In his remarks, the chairman of Dangote conglomerate, Alhaji Aliko Dangote commended the Mallam Nasir El- Rufai administration for putting in place policies that is fast attracting foreign investors to the state.

He, however, said steps should be taken to attract local investors .