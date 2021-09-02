We’ve approved establishment of Naval Base in Kano- Chief of Naval Staff

From Mustapha Adamu, Kano

The Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo has said that his board has approved the establishment of a naval Base in Kano, aimed at enhancing the security architecture of the State and the nation at large.

Rear Admiral Gambo stated this when he paid a courtesy call onGovernor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje at Government House Kano on Wednesday.

He said the administration of President Mohammadu Buhari is working tirelessly to enhancing the security architecture of the nation, among which includes establishment of additional Naval bases in different parts of the country.

He maitained that the base, when completed would contribute in the aspect of showcasing the efforts of the armed forces of Nigeria at keeping the country one indivisible nation.

He commended Kano state government for allocating hectares of land in Dawakin-Tofa Local Government Area.