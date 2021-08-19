We’re not against having professional, competent teachers in classroom -NUT

From: Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

The Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT), Kaduna State wing has stated that it is not against having professional and competent teachers in the classroom.

It said the body will only support any exercise that is aimed at reviving and revitalizing the education sector which is not aimed at witch-hunting the teachers.

This was contained in a communique issued at the end of an emergency meeting of the state executive council meeting in Kaduna.

The communique stated that in 2017 the union supported the state Government in administering the first competency tests for teachers in public primary schools which gave rise to the disengagement of over 21,000 public primary school teachers.