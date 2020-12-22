We’re not a political forum, North Central Governors’ Forum Chair

Share This





















From: Uche Nnorom, Makurdi

Chairman, North Central Governors’ Forum and Governor of Niger State Abubakar Sani Bello has outrightly debunked insinuations that the objective of the forum is political.

He also, dispelled allegation that the governors of the Forum most of whom are All Progressive Congress, APC members are plotting to woo Governor Samuel Ortom of the Peoples’ Democratic Party,PDP back to the ruling party.

Governor Bello who said this yesterday in Makurdi while briefing newsmen after the meeting of the North Central Governors, maintained that the meeting has no political undertone,adding there is unity amongst them in spite of their political differences.

Peoplesdaily learnt that there has been mounting pressure on Benue State Governor Ortom to dump the PDP and return to the APC though, this has vehemently been refuted by his media aide on several occasions.

During a recent visit to the State, Governor of Rivers State Nyesom Ezenwo Wike said “God had delivered Ortom from the political wilderness why would he want to go back there?

According to the Niger State Governor, ‘we did not discuss anything politics. We came in spirit of oneness and North Central.

He said the North Central States Governor’s Forum discussed collectively on topical issues of national concern and those that have particular bearing on the socio-economic development of the zone.

He also, called on his colleagues to be focused on issues that will create regional development, stressing that National interest should be the guiding principles.

Governor Bello stressed that despite the cultural and religious diversity, the zone had common interest and challenges, hence collaborative effort by all the Stakeholders in the zone will greatly assist in economic rejuvenation.

He regretted that the zone and the nation is going through challenging times, occasioned by “Kidnapping, Cattle rustling, Banditry, Low Agricultural Production, Infrastructure Deficit, and Low Internally Generated Revenue”, which will require the Forum’s collective sense of patriotism, dexterity and innovation in surmounting the challenges, particularly the insecurity bedeviling the zone.

“Member States therefore, resolved to jointly appeal to the Federal Government to support the Zone in its ongoing Digital Technology project(s) and other security preventive measures so as to fight all forms of criminality,adding they agrees to collaborate in the provision of security equipment and joint operations.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...