We’re leaving nothing to chance – DHQ declares

Deploys more troops to Kaduna

As troops arrest 12 bandits, 9 informants, recover over 40 rustled cows in Zamfara, Katsina

By Tobias Lengnan Dapam & Ibrahim Sidi Muh’d, Gusau

Following revelation by US AFRICOM that extremists have begun deploying several strategies to silently re-establish themselves across some regions in Africa including the West Africa sub region, the Nigerian Military said all the relevant security agencies is leaving nothing to chance.

This is as the Military deployed more troops to Southern Kaduna to curb bandits.

Also, troops arrested 12 bandits, 9 informants and recovered over 40 rustled cows in Zamfara and Katsina.

Speaking on Thursday, while giving the update on the Military operations in the country, Major General John Enenche, Coordinator, Defence Media Operations Defence Headquarters, said “actions in place in this regard are being reviewed to handle this all important intelligence appropriately.

“I am directed to assure the general public that this is not a one off but continuous effort as it were to ensure that the security agencies are ahead of this evolving security challenge.”

He charged all troops to remain determined and sustain the tempo in curtailing the activities of terrorists, armed bandits and other criminals.

“The High Command of the Armed Forces also reassures the general public of its unwavering commitment to securing the country for all human activities to strive. Members of the general public are, as always, enjoined to continue providing timely information on the activities of criminals in their various localities to the nearest military and other security agencies location for prompt and effective action”.

Meanwhile, the warning of the infiltration by the terrorist groups was stated in a virtual media briefing by Dagvin Anderson, the Commander of the US special operations command, Africa, who claimed Al-Qaeda is also expanding to other parts of West Africa.

According to Anderson, “We have engaged with Nigeria and continue to engage with them in intel sharing and in understanding what these violent extremists are doing,

“And that has been absolutely critical to their engagements up in the Borno state and into an emerging area of northwest Nigeria that we’re seeing al-Qaeda starting to make some inroads in them with an understanding of what these terrorists are doing, what Boko Haram is doing, what ISIS-West Africa is doing, and how ISIS and al-Qaeda are looking to expand further south into the littoral areas.

“Anderson regretted that despite successes recorded in previous years, there has been a setback, adding:

“We as a community of international nations, keep thinking we have defeated them or we have put them on their back foot and that they’re just moments from disintegration,”

Anderson said for international efforts to yield desired results in the fight against terrorism in Nigeria, the government must take the lead.

“When it comes to Nigeria in general, Nigeria, obviously, is a critical nation to West Africa. It is a critical nation, and we realise that Nigeria is a lynchpin,” he said.

Also in its determination to curb the activities of bandits in Southern Kaduna, the Nigerian Military said Special Operations Forces have been deployed to the Joint Operations Area covering the various flash points.

Enenche said the move is expected to achieve the desired result with the provision of credible and actionable intelligence specifically from primary sources.

“In this regard, the locals are requested to cooperate with the security agencies by availing them with the required information that will be useful to our collective objective of taking out the criminals from the area.”

Meanwhile, troops of the Nigerian Army under Operation Sahel Sanity have succeeded in arresting 12 suspected bandits, neutralizer 1, arrested 9 Informants and Collaborators, recovered over 40 rustled cows in Zamfara and Katsina States in it’s continued fights against criminal activities in the north west zone.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Acting Director Defence Media Operations, Brigadier General Benard Onyeuko and made available to Journalists in Gusau, the Zamfara State capital (Today, Thursday).

The statement further informed that, On 5 August 2020, troops deployed in Batsari local government area of Katsina State foiled a coordinated bandits attack on residents of Zamfarawa Kagara village in the State.

It stated that, the bandits invaded the village and stole several cows but while attempting to escape, troops arrived the vicinity and engaged them, neutralized one, while scores escaped with gunshot wounds, and all the rustled cows were recovered and handed to the owners.

“Similarly, troops on patrol encountered suspected bandits with rustled cows along Bagega–Sabon Birni villages, bandits opened fire on sighting the troops but fled into the bushes as troops responded with superior firepower. During exploitation, troops found traces of blood along bandits escape route while 12 cows were recovered by the troops.

“Furthermore, troops recovered 17 cows from suspected cattle rustlers at Dogon Ruwa village. The cows were recovered from suspected bandits who abandon them and fled as troops storm the village following information of their activities from reliable sources.

“In another development, troops on fighting patrol arrested a suspected bandit’s informant and logistics supplier, named Saifullahi Adamu at Garin Dodo village in Katsina State, the suspect was arrested following credible information about his elicit engagements with suspected bandits.

“A wife of the suspected logistics supplier, Mrs Hauwa Abubakar also alleged that the suspect forcefully married her, whereas bandits whom her husband associates with usually accuse her of reporting their activities to security agencies thereby subjecting her to several abuses.

“In the same vain, troops deployed at Bingi village, while on patrol have arrested a suspected bandit and impostor, named Sani Saidu wearing a police uniform with the name tag bearing ‘James Oname’ who preliminary investigation revealed that James Oname, a Police Sergeant was killed in 2015 by bandits at Tunga Rakumi in Maru local government area of Zamfara State.

“Relatedly, same day troops on clearance patrol destroyed 8 major bandits camps owned by notorious bandits leader known as Abu-Radde at Lebi Fulani Areas in Batsari LGA of Katsina”, the statement added.

