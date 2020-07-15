We’re investigating viral video of alleged maltreatment by Naval Rating – DHQ

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Nigerian Defence Headquarters (DHQ) said it has commenced investigation in to viral video of alleged maltreatment by a Naval Rating, Seaman Haruna Goshit.

In the video trending on various social media platform, Goshit revealed how he was unjustly maltreated by a superior senior naval officer.

Meanwhile, the military in a statement issued yesterday by Major General John Enenche, Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters, said the DHQ is aware of the video and has commenced investigation.

“In line with global best practices, the Military High Command has commenced investigation on the viral video with a view to unraveling the true state of affairs.

“The general public is hereby notified that the outcome of the investigation will be made known when concluded.”

