We’re in synergy to defeat insecurity in Nigeria – Chief of Air Staff

From Oyelola Femi, Kaduna

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Baba Abubakar, has disclosed that, there is a synergy in place to defeat various security threats in the country.

He stated this at graduation ceremony of the officers who were members of Junior Course 89 of AFCSC, Jaji yesterday.

The CAS who was represented by Chief of Policy and Plans at the Nigerian Air Force Headquarters, Air Vice Marshal Isiaka Amao, told the officers that, curriculum of the course they just completed, was reviewed to enable them cope with the ever-changing nature of warfare, which include insurgency, terrorism, and militancy amongst others.

Air Marshal Abubakar said their graduation was coming at a time “when the political, economic, diplomatic, social and military lines are all working in synergy to achieve our strategic end-state; which is to “defeat the threats to our national security.

The Air Chief said it was as part of that drive that, AFCSC was graduating professionally qualified tactical and Grade 3 Staff Officers of our armed forces, ministries, departments and agencies as well as mid-career officers from sister countries.

According to him, “In the past 25 weeks, you have been subjected to highly demanding tasks that exposed you to presentations, lectures, discussions, exercises as well as tours outside the College. All of these have been carefully put together for you to imbibe what General Douglas MacArthur, a former Chief of Staff of the United States Army called ‘The Cardinal Virtues of a Soldier.

“I am sure you have learnt Time Management, Punctuality, Team Spirit, Staff Skills, esprit-de-corps, and Self Confidence amongst others. You would have also acquired acceptable levels of discipline needed to enable you endure the stress and strains that may likely confront you as Grade 3 level Staff officers.

“I would like you to know that the appellation ‘Passed Junior Staff Course’ anywhere in the world confers more responsibility in the quality and output of field and staff work. It therefore means that you must live up to expectation and guard jealously the high reputation and standard of training associated with this College.

“The Junior Course is structured to lay a solid foundation and prepare you for operational level field and staff work. I am aware that the Junior Course curriculum is constantly being reviewed to enable you cope with the ever-changing nature of warfare; insurgency, terrorism, and militancy amongst others.

“Similarly, you are also privileged to have practiced planning and execution of joint as well as combined operations at the tactical level which culminated in Exercise UBIAK ISIN. The Exercise no doubt tested your understanding and application of staff duties, command and leadership, basic logistics planning as well as the application of the manoeuvrist approach to warfare. These packages were meant to prepare you for the effective discharge of your responsibilities in Junior Staff and Command appointments

“It is therefore pertinent that you always conduct yourselves in a manner befitting of an officer and a gentleman when discharging your duties in line with global best practices.

“On the global scene, I need not remind you that the world has been militarised by information communication technology. We have seen vast oceans reduced to mere ponds, and the domino effect of citizen uprisings spreading rapidly from one country to the other.”

