We’re dedicated to growth of democracy, political inclusion- Not Too Young To Run

By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

As the country approaches the 2023 elections, the Not Too Young To Run movement has reaffirms that it will retain its identity as a non-partisan citizen-led movement dedicated to the growth of democracy, political inclusion, and transformative leadership.

The Movement in a statement issued on Wednesday in Abuja, said it will not transit into a political party, neither will it endorse candidates during an election.

The Movement further reaffirmed its commitment to the campaign for political inclusion of youth, women, and People Living with Disabilities ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The statement added that the Movement will continue to advocate for further reduction in the age of eligibility and the cost of contesting for elective offices.

“We will also recruit, inspire, and support young women and men – across all ethnicities, creed and political parties – seeking public office through our Ready To Run platform.

“In the months ahead, the Movement will be host The Convergence 3.0, Nigeria’s largest gathering of young women and men aspiring for public office in upcoming off-cycle elections and the 2023 general elections.

“The Not Too Young To Run Movement believes that young Nigerians can transform governance in Nigeria in the same way as they have transformed sectors such as technology, arts and entertainment, and sports.”

The statement further revealed that currently there are four State Houses of Assembly led by young people in Oyo, Plateau, Kwara, and Zamfara states as well as a good number of young persons serving as principal officers of State Houses of Assembly.

It said the Not Too Young To Run law is critical to achieving more inclusion for youth; young women, young men and young People Living with Disabilities (PLWDs) who make up 52% of registered voters, yet constitute only 5% in elective offices across Nigeria.

Peoples Daily recalls that President Muhammadu Buhari signed the Not Too Young To Run (Age Reduction) Bill into law, which reduced the age requirement for contesting for the Office of the President, House of Representatives, and the State Houses of Assembly.

