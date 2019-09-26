We’ll sustain Sir Ahmadu Bello legacy -Foundation

Share This





















From: Femi Oyelola Kaduna

The Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation, (SABMF) has vowed to sustain the legacy left behind by the late Premier of Northern region, Sir Ahmadu Bello.

The Managing Director of the Foundation,.Dr. Ali Shettima made stated this while speaking during a press conference organised by Destiny College Press Club in Kaduna yesterday.

The MD who was represented by SABMF Director of Finance and Administration, Barnabas Omali, said the late Premier set up a region that became a mark step for others to follow and there is a need to sustain it.

He added that the Foundation will support young visionaries like Destiny College Press Club members to bring back the glory and honour the region was known for.

In her remarks, the President of Destiny College Press Club, Khadija Shehu Jamoh, said the club decided to dedicate the October 1, radio programme to the late icon to resuscitate the spirit of unity in the region.

She explained that the main aim of the programme is to promote the accomplishments of the late Premier from 1954 to 1966, his leadership policy and style, and the way forward for the region.

Jamoh disclosed that four speakers; Habibu Iliyusa from Govt Day Secondary School, Makarfi; Moses Daniel, Govt College Kaduna; Sadaut Abdulrarahman, GGSS U/Muazu Jnt; and AbdulsalamTolu Abdulsalam of Destiny College, will all participate in the one hour programme.

Speaking earlier, the Director of Studies, Destiny College, Mr. Akintunde Busayo, said the school as a center of learning for future generation is organizing the one hour live to help build the future generation and ensure they sustain the legacy left behind by the late leader.