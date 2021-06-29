We’ll sponsor your children’s education, Ganduje tells disabled

From Mustapha Adamu, Kano

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano state has said that his administration will sponsor the education of the children of People Living With Disability (PWDs) in the state up to university level free of charge.

The Governor stated this during the Annual General Meeting and congregational prayers organised by Arewa Freedom of the Blind, a Non Governmental Organization, held in Kano yesterday.

Ganduje explained that education is key to societal development and that was the main reason behind making primary and secondary education free and compulsory in Kano.

“ I urge you to make sure that your children go to school, because with education they can attain any status in life,” he said.

He said his administration is working towards creating an agency which would support the affairs of people with disability in the state, disclosing that a bill for the establishment of the agency had been passed to state House of Assembly.

“A bill for the Establishment of the agency that would be taking care of the needs of people with Disability has been passed by Kano state house of Assembly. We are now on the process of planning a blueprint for the take off of the agency,”

Ganduje reaffirmed the commitment of his administration to support to people living with disability with the aim of improving their living standard.

The Governor commended the association of the blind for supporting government policy of banning street begging in the state, saying the decision was in the interest of all.

He added that his administration would ensure that the skills acquisition center for the disabled persons in Kano would be rehabilitated in a bid to make them become self-relient .

In a remark, the chairman of the Arewa Freedom of the Blind Association, Malam Mukhtar Saleh aplauded the foresight and commitment of Kano state government in supporting people living with disability in the state.

He explained that the association decided to hold the meeting of the nineteen Northern states in Kano state in recognition of the support and respect the present administration is according to them.

Saleh solicited for more incentives for people living with disability in Kano state and Northern Nigeria, especially rehabilitation of skills acquisition center and scholarships for their children up to higher Levels.