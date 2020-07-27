We’ll not tolerate plans to destabilize Nigeria – DSS warns mischief makers

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Department of State Services (DSS)

has warned that it will no longer tolerate the orchestrations by subversive and unscrupulous elements to cause a breakdown of law and order in the country.

This is as the Service said it has uncovered plans by some persons and groups desirous of taking advantage of latest developments in parts of the country to destabilize it.

DSS in a statement issued yesterday Peter Afunanya, its Public Relations Officer, said some prominent personalities and socio-cultural groups have resorted to divisive acts through inciting statements aimed at pitting individuals, groups and ethnic nationalities against another.

It said it is, without doubt, aware of these plans and their sponsors.

In this regard, the Service said it is working assiduously with relevant authorities and sister security and law enforcement agencies to ensure that the sinister objective is not achieved.

The Service reiterated its commitment to the internal security of Nigeria and will, within the confines of the law, decisively deal with planners of the mayhem.

The statement urged law abiding citizens to go about their normal businesses and disregard the antics of agents of destabilization.

“They should, however, avail the Service and related agencies with useful information about the activities of criminals and groups intent on instigating violence in the country.”

