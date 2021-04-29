We’ll not forget Okowa’s strides in a hurry -Council Chair

By Nosa Akenzua, Asaba

Chairman of Okpe Local Government Council of Delta State, Hon. Isaiah Esiowa, said the development strides of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa in Okpe land will not be forgotten in a hurry.

Esiowa, who made the remark on Tuesday at the the inauguration of the Orerokpe-Oviore Road/Oha Bridge, observed that the various projects would stand as a catalyst to open doors of development in the area.

He lauded the commitment of the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa in executing meaningful projects that would impact on the well being of the people while describing the governor as a man of his words and a promise keeper.

The chairman, however, pleaded with the governor to construction of a bridge at the end of Orerokpe General Hospital Road to links motorists from Sapele through Oviri Okpe, Okuoloh Road to Ehwere Agbarho through Ughelli to Port-Harcourt.

According to him, the project when executed would help to reduce vehicular gridlock within Effurun Roundabout.

He assured the governor that the council was doing everything to open up block drains and culvert with a view to reducing flooding.