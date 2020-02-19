We’ll ensure release of Leah Sharibu, others -Buhari

Share This





















By Lawrence Olaoye

President Mohammadu Buhari has said that his administration will not allow the terrorists divide the people along religious lines.

Buhari, in a statement he personally signed in commemoration of the second year anniversary of the adoption of 110 secondary school girls in Dapchi, Yobe state, also assured that the government will do everything possible to get all those abducted by the terrorists, including Leah Sharibu, released.

Sharibu was the only girl withheld by the terrorists among the 110 Dapchi girls on the account of her refusal to renounce her Christian faith.

Buhari said “Two years ago, 110 innocent children from the town of Dapchi were taken, against their will, by the terrorists of Boko Haram. 107 survived the ordeal. Today all but one – Leah Sharibu – are returned to their families.

“Now aged 16, Leah remains in the hands of the terrorists – they say because she refuses to renounce her Christian faith.

“We say, as the government for and of all Nigerians, that no person has the right to force another to change their faith against their will and that all life is sacred.

“This government continues and seeks to secure the release of all children and captives of terrorists – and we do so regardless of their creed or the name of their creator.

“As we redouble our efforts for Leah’s return, we can never allow the terrorists to divide us – Christian against Muslim, Muslim against Christian. We are all Sons of Abraham. And all Nigerians have the same worth and rights before the law, and before God”.