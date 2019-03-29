Weights/Measures: FG urges traders to abide by the rules

Share This





















From Ahmed Idris Birnin Kebbi

The Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment has called on the independent petroleum marketers, fish and meat sellers as well as other traders to abide by the rule and regulations governing the use of weights and measures in business.

Addressing newsmen yesterday at a one- day sensitization workshop programme organized by the Weight and Measures Department Abuja, the Director in charge of the Weights and Measures Abuja, Engr. Mohammed S. Sidi said that the aim of the programme was to unify the standard of the scale measured.

He added that the programme will also help the trader and the buyers to understand each other adding further that weight and measures will help the buyer not to complain against each.

“You see the essence is to use the standard measures of selling goods and services, they should be committed doing it” he added.

In his remarked, the Kebbi State Governor Senator Atiku Abubakar Bagudu who was represented by the Director in charge of the Ministry of Commerce and Trade, Hajiya Aishatu Umar Gwandu applauded the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and investment for choosing Kebbi State for workshop, assured them of the government commitment towards achieving the goals.

She then called on the participants to use this opportunity and unified the standard of the scale measured.