Wealth creation antidote for poverty eradication, says Ibru

From Nosa Akenzua, Asaba

Foremost entrepreneur in tourism industry, Mr Godie Ibru on Tuesday in Asaba said that wealth creation remained the antidote to poverty in Nigeria, noting that” creation of wealth through entrepreneur leads to creation of employment.”

Speaking while answering questions from journalists on the lecture he gave on the occasion of public presentation and inauguration of Urhobo Economic Development Foundation ( UEDF) a non-Governmental Organization that was held last weekend in Warri, Ibru at the Ground Hotel in Asaba, said it was high time leaders and elders in the country assisted the youths to create wealth, adding that as business guru who built the Sheraton Lagos hotel and acquired the historic Federal Palace Hotel Lagos and Abuja Sheraton hotel, unless something drastic was done to create more wealth, Nigeria could become the poorest country in the World by the year 2050.

According to him, “ by far and beyond, job creation through the provision of employment opportunities in the public and private sector is the enormous Job creating monument embedded in entrepreneurship development,” adding that it was the ultimate salvation for the youths or safety valve required for escaping from the poverty time bomb and the consequent backlash.

Ibru therefore charged stakeholders to pursue enterprises so as to drive the economic development of not only the Urhobo nation, but also the country at large and recalled that the move by Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote to provide finance for some young persons to kick Start a business, should not limit the enterprising factor hence”elders” must support the youths with capital.

Saying that government has prepared the platform for enterprises to take off through the privatization of businesses, Ibru however commended the Delta State Government led by Dr Ifeanyi Okowa for its efforts towards entrepreneurship and youths empowerment programmes, adding that, “don’t say they are youths, they will surprise you, Our youths if given opportunities can move the nation forward, the future of our country is on enterprises, the government has already prepared us for that by privatizing businesses, it’s now left for us to take advantage of it,We can no longer blame government, the government realizes it has no business doing business but there is a big problem, creating wealth, we need capital, lack of capital project to exist and to pursue this you must have intergrity and creativity, it’s a pity we see more of our youths traveling abroad for greener pastures, let us change our mind set ,let us teach the young people to look inward and that what we are looking for in America is here in Nigeria.”