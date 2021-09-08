National News

We won’t misuse Kogi oil money -Yahaya Bello

Peoples Daily

Previous Article
FCT: Joint professionals releases 21 inmates
No Newer Articles
Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Today’s ePaper Edition

Email Subscriptions

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

PeoplesDailyNG on Twitter
Peoples Daily Online Peoples Daily Online
Peoples Daily Online@PMLOnline
420 Following 4.7K Followers
CBN set to Launch eNaira, highlights benefits https://t.co/Fa0T1CML0r
24 mins ago
FCTA raids dreaded criminal flash points https://t.co/mTa9keRvAr
25 mins ago
Capacity building: Education officers get multimedia learning skills https://t.co/FC3jvKJSfg
34 mins ago
Ethiopia’s Tigray crisis: TPLF says 150 have died of starvation https://t.co/faS1WJpRge
34 mins ago
Vietnam: Man gets five years in jail for spreading Covid https://t.co/p3BfVsyTsd
37 mins ago
We Are Social Too