We will monitor how you spend the £4.2M Ibori loot, SERAP tells Okowa

By Nosa Akenzua, Asaba

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, SERAP, has vowed to pursue how Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, intends to spend the £4.2m Ibori loot, which the Accountant-General of the Federation, AGF, Mr. Ahmed Idris, reportedly claimed has been transferred to Delta State Government.

Fresh Angle International reports that in a tweet on Tuesday evening, SERAP urged Dr. Okowa to urgently confirm if Delta State has received the £4.2m Ibori loot, challenging the governor to publish details of how the returned loot will be spent.

The Tweet obtained by our Correspondent few minutes ago, stated thus: “We urge Governor Okowa @IAOkowa to urgently confirm if Delta State has received the £4.2m Ibori loot, as stated today by AGF, Mr. Ahmed Idris.

“Mr. Okowa should publish details of how the returned loot will be spent. We’ll pursue accountability on how the money is spent