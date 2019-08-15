We will empower you, Buhari assures IDPs

Share This





















From Lawal Sa’idu Funtua, Katsina

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured victims of armed banditry attacks in parts of the country of the federal government’s commitment to empower them economically to restore normalcy in their lives.

The president gave the assurance yesterday when he paid a sympathy visit to Internally Displaced Persons from various parts of Katsina State that are taking refuge in Batsari Local Government Area of the state.

He appreciated individuals, groups, corporate organizations and non-governmental organisations that have provided one form of assistance or the other to the IDPs in their various camps.

The President also assured them that the federal government, in collaboration with governments of the affected states, has launched several joint security operations to curb the menace of armed banditry.

He also directed the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, and other relief agencies to assess the quantum of loss incurred as a result of armed banditry attacks in recent months and provide relief assistance to the victims.

Earlier, Katsina State Governor, Alhaji Aminu Bello Masari noted that IDPs in the state had received various forms of assistance from the state government, NGOs and philanthropists.

Our correspondent reports that the President’s visit to the IDPs in Batsari was part of his activities to mark the Eid el-Fitr festival.