We spent N35bn on payment of pensions, gratuities -Oyetola

From: Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

The Oyo State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has disclosed that his administration had spent about N35billion on payment of pensions and gratuities of retired workers in the state since 2018.

This was contained in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary Ismail Omipidan and made available to media in Kaduna yesterday.

The statement stated that the

administration has consistently released N509 million on a monthly basis to cater for pensioners under the Old Pension Scheme, not leaving out those on the Contributory Pension Scheme.

Oyetola reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to continuously uplift the standard of living of all categories of workers by taking their welfare as a topmost priority.

This is even as the governor presented bond certificates to some retirees in the State.