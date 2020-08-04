We remain committed to ending violence in Kaduna state – El Rufai

Share This





















From: Femi Oyelola, kaduna

Kaduna State Governor Mallam Nasir El Rufai has said his administration is committed to ending the legacy of violence that has blighted the state for 40 years which has needlessly taken many lives and curtailed the life chances of residents.

He expressed this at the meeting of the Kaduna State Council of Chiefs, held in Kaduna, yesterday.

El Rufai said the upsurge in violence and wanton killings in parts of the state, is a source of profound sadness for him. saying he mourn the dead, commiserate with their families and wish the wounded speedy recovery.

According to him as governor,his first official action was to convene an emergency security meeting on 30 May 2015.

“This was prompted by reports of killings in Sanga LGA the previous day. The outcome of that meeting was the setting up of a committee chaired by General Martin Luther Agwai to study and proffer solutions to the incessant killings in southern Kaduna which had intensified since the violent aftermath of the 2011 elections.

“That emergency security meeting also decided to prepare a White Paper on the report of the Peace and Reconciliation Committee that had been established by the government of late Sir Patrick Yakowa.6.

“In 2015, we took action against the urban rascality of sarasuka gangs and began to address the widespread problem of cattle rustling and other acts of rural banditry that were menacing many of our communities.

“We initiated contacts with other states in the Northwest and Niger State to discuss joint action in the Kuyambana forest range that straddles the concerned states.

“This resulted in a collaboration where the states funded military action against bandits in the Birnin-Gwari axis

“In southern Kaduna, we supported the process of the Kafanchan Peace Declaration as a community-led effort for sustainable peace. On Saturday, 12 November 2016, it was with optimism that we unveiled the Peace Apology billboard in Samaru-Kataf and presenting the staff of office to the new Agwatyap, His Highness Dominic Gambo Yahaya.

“The tenet of the Peace Apology was a call for mutual forgiveness and a dedication to peaceful means of resolving differences.8. However, that optimism proved to be short-lived.

“The outbreak of sustained peace that we expected was soon shattered by a spiral of violence a few days later.

“We pushed for more security deployment and took the meeting of the State Security Council to Kafanchan on 20 December 2016 in a practical effort at solidarity with the people in a time of peril.9.

“By early 2017, the Kaduna State Government, working with the Federal Government had answered the decades-old demand for expanded, permanent security presence in southern Kaduna.

“ The army established a base in Kafanchan while the Kaduna State Government bought an estate to accommodate a mobile police squadron.

“The Federal Government also extended the mandate of Operation Safe Haven, based in neighbouring Plateau State, to southern Kaduna and appointed a commander of the rank of colonel to lead it.10.

“Amidst all our exertions to extend and strengthen security presence in the state, the Kaduna State Government continues to insist that beyond boots on the ground, the best guarantee of peace is the willingness of communities to live in peace and harmony.

“Therefore, in September 2017, we established the Kaduna State Peace Commission to help encourage communities in our state to adopt peaceful means of resolving their differences. The commission is chaired by Most Revd. Dr. Josiah Idowu-Fearon, former Anglican Archbishop of Kaduna and current Secretary-General of the Anglican Communion.11.

“Given the sad episodes of violence that have occurred in Zangon-Kataf, especially in 1992 and 2011, it is especially saddening that the current outbreak of violence in parts of southern Kaduna was triggered by a clash over a farmland in Zangon-Kataf on 5 June 2020. The clashes recurred on 11 June 2020 and it has brought avoidable casualties across all sides of a communal conflict that complicates the criminal actions of bandits.

“As part of the solution to this problem, the government has initiated a White Paper process on the reports of the 1992 Justice Rahila Cudjoe Commission of Inquiry and the 1995 AVM Usman Muazu Peace and Reconciliation Committee. We expect the committee drafting the White Paper to submit it shortly.12.

