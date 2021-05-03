We need more Police in our state, Kano govt. begs FG

From Mustapha Adamu, Kano

Kano state government has requested for more Police personnel from the Federal Ministry of Police Affairs.

Special Advisor to the Kano state Governor on Intergovernmental Affairs, Hon. Mahmoud Adamu Tofa made the request during a courtesy visit on the Minister of Police Affairs, Alhaji Muhammadu Maigari Dingyadi in his office in Abuja, yesterday.

In a statement signed by Abubakar Adamu, Press and Public Relations Officer, Office of the Special Adviser, Inter Governmental Affairs, Tofa appealed to the minister to give Kano a special consideration by providing additional Police personnel in view of its population and socioeconomic significance in the country.

He also informed the Minister on the giant strides being made by the state government in the provision of safer Kano to all ethnic nationalities that have made the state their second home.

He said through these efforts, the state government had established sound security mechanism that is assisting the Kano Command of the Nigeria Police in intelligence gathering and surveillance.

“He further added that, logistics and other forms of support are being extended to other security formations towards enhancement of excellent and peaceful coexistence of the approximate 15/billion people that are living and carrying our their respective legitimate businesses in the State,” parts of the statement reads.

In his remarks, Dingyadi indicted the readiness of the federal government to support efforts by the administration of Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano state in the provision of adequate security to the lives and properties of its population.

He said the federal government would continue to partner with the state in making it safer for socioeconomic and harmonious coexistence of all people living in the state.

On the request made by the Special Adviser on the need for additional Police to Kano, the Minister assured that his ministry would give the state special consideration in due course, assuring that Kano State would continue to enjoy special status, especially with regards to admission of indigenes into the Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil, being its catchment area.

“The Minister then used the occasion and commend the State Governor for the reception accorded the Presidential delegation that were in the State to condoled with the Emir’s of Kano and Bichi over the demise of their mother, which he said they remain appreciative for the wonderful reception.

“Alhaji Dingyadi said the Federal Government is conscious and aware of the support and contribution the State Government is providing to the State Command of the Nigeria Police towards enhancement of surveillance and overall security to the lives and properties of the citizens.

“He added that his office is appreciative and promised to reciprocate whatever assistance being rendered to security formations in the State. The Minister also assured the State Government on the sustainability of monitoring by security operatives in the State for the provision of adequate security for improved socio-economic activities of the people in the State,” the statement said.