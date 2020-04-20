We ensure our men act in line with the rules of engagement -GOC 1Div

Share This





















From Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

The General Officer Commanding, GOC, One Mechanised Division Kaduna, Major General Usman

Mohammed has said he would maintain constant assessment of its operations in the state to ensure personnel deployed for engagements act in line with the rules of engagement and best practice.

He made the assertion when Kaduna Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan paid him a visit yesterday.

The GOC thanked Governor El-Rufai for his support to the Division in its fight against bandits and other criminal elements.

Speaking earlier Mr Samuel Aruwan appealed to the new GOC to dedicate troops that will aggressively patrol some hotspots in the four Local government areas of the state.

The Commissioner said, there are concerns at Igabi, Birnin Gwari, Giwa and Chikun Local governments as bandits are hibernating in some communities in the four area councils.

He specifically mentioned that armed bandits have killed, kidnapped and injured many people in hotspots like Mile Tara, Ungwan Yako, Labbi and Polewaya, pleading that security needs to be strengthened along those axis.

Aruwan who congratulated General Mohammed as the 36th GOC of One Mechanised Division Kaduna, disclosed that officers and men of the Division have played very crucial roles in the internal security of Kaduna State.

According to him, in 2015 when the present administration came on board, the State was faced with security challenges like cattle rustling, banditry and other criminalities.

The Commissioner stated that, the Division played a leading role along with other sister services and the police in quelling the threat and eventually the situation was adequately contained.

“Government will not forget in a hurry, the role officers and men of the Division played in 2016/2017 in the heat of the security challenges in Southern Kaduna.’’

‘’We will not go public with some operational details, but I will go public with concerns to allay the fears of our communities in Igabi, Birnin Gwari, Giwa and Chikun LGAs in view of the armed bandits hibernating in the four councils” he said.

The Commissioner also sought further support in the ongoing lockdown over the COVID 19 scourge

